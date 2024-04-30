Delhi doctor ‘boycotts’ Uber after cab accident, says it’s ‘unsafe to travel’. Company responds

A doctor based in Delhi detailed a harrowing incident on X that has left her “bedridden”. Dr Ruchika was travelling in an Uber from her home to a nearby metro station when she met with an accident. In a series of posts on X, Dr Ruchika expressed her decision to “boycott” the company as it is “unsafe to travel with them”. She also raised concerns about inexperienced drivers who put their lives and the lives of other people at risk. Dr Ruchika shared this picture of her injured hand after the Uber cab met with an accident. (X/@theindiangirl__/photo)

“I am boycotting Uber. It has become unsafe to travel with them now as drivers without Driving License or experience are on the roads, without taking any safety measures & care for the passengers,” Dr Ruchika wrote on X.

She added, “I met with an accident yesterday.”

Dr Ruchika also shared details of the accident. “I was travelling from my home to the nearby metro. The driver from Uber missed the desired cut and tried to take a U-turn without any indicator. He didn’t even try to look back in the mirror to see if any vehicle was coming.”

She then asked who she should “blame” for the accident that left her bedridden with heavy medications. The doctor went on to say that she is bearing all the “financial, physical and emotional” loss, adding, “All the major bills that I’ve to pay. All the trauma I’ve had to go through. All the loss, from not being able to go to the office to miss my classes for my higher studies.”

Alongside, she shared an image of her wound, and asked, “Who is coming to save not ‘me’, but all the passengers travelling with drivers who don’t have any prior experience?”

After the post gained significant traction on social media and elicited numerous responses from netizens, Uber responded to the incident.

The company wrote, “This sounds frightening and we hope you and the driver are safe, Ruchika. Please share the registered contact details via DM for this trip booked. Our safety team will be in touch with you shortly.”

Dr Ruchika expressed her disappointment with the company for hiring drivers who do not possess a valid driving license. She emphasised, “It’s quite disappointing to see drivers without DL. It is humble & gentle request to verify drivers before they move to the ground.”

The company, in another update, said that they have escalated the matter to their concerned team and that they will get back to her soon.