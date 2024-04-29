2 killed, 3 injured in car accident

Two persons died and three more injured after a speeding car overturned near Takve village on the old Pune-Mumbai highway during the night hours of Sunday, said officials. According to the Lonavla Rural Police, driver of the car carrying five passengers from Karla Phata to Pune on the old Pune-Mumbai highway lost control over the vehicle near Takve village, and the four-wheeler overturned and landed in a roadside pit. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased have been identified as Baban Raghu Sutar (50) from Maval and Aryan Dnyaneshwar Bhalekar (10) from Jadhavwadi. Mayur Dnyaneshwar Pandit (26) from Maval, Pravin Nagu Lohar (34) from Malavali and Rakesh Babasaheb Sonawane (21) from Bhaje were seriously injured in the accident.

As per the complaint filed by Mayur, the police have registered a case against the car driver Pravin Lohar under Sections 304(A), 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.