Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Delhi eatery sells ‘veg fish’ made with soya beans. Video sparks mixed reactions
trending

Delhi eatery sells ‘veg fish’ made with soya beans. Video sparks mixed reactions

The video of the ‘veg fish’ made with soya beans at an eatery in Delhi was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a man at an eatery in Delhi preparing the ‘veg fish’ made with soya beans.(Instagram/@foodie_incarnate)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:49 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Yet another day and yet another food video that has created a chatter among people. This time, the video shows an unusual dish at an eatery in Delhi. It shows a man preparing a dish called ‘veg fish.’

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of food blogger Amar Sirohi. The caption of the video, written in Hindi, loosely translates to “Pure veg fish fry.”

The clip opens to show the food blogger showing the final dish. The clip then goes on to show how the dish is prepared. The video also captures the food blogger’s reaction to trying the dish.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. While some people shared their apprehensions, others shared how they would like to try the dish.

“Ew,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mouthwatering,” posted another. “It's weird to eat such shape,” shared a third. “Interesting,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try the dish?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP