Delhi makeup artist pays unique tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Sidharth Shukla

A makeup artist in Delhi has paid a very unique tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in her latest transformation video. The legendary singer died on February 6. The makeup artist, Dikshita, shared the video on her personal Instagram page and it has left people stunned. The share has also gone insanely viral.

“Fir iss janam mai… Kaash mulaqat ho,” she wrote while posting the video. The caption is a part of a line from the famous song ‘Lag Ja Gale’ that Lata Mangeshkar sang in the 1964 movie Woh Kaun Thi?. That’s, however, not all. She also added “My Tribute to Lata ji,” in her caption.

Take a look at the amazing transformation video below.

The video which was posted two days ago has got more than 50,000 likes so far. “So amazing wowwww,” an Instagram user commented on the wonderful transformation. “Masterpiece,” said another. “I am so proud of you, you are so amazing,” a person commented.

In another video that she had posted on February 1, she also used the same way to pay homage to late actor and Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla. He died on September 2 last year.

The video has been liked by more than 2.86 lakh people so far. “kyaaa ho aap soo talented (How are you so talented),” a user commented. “This is so amazing, you literally are making the characters look like they are reliving,” said a user.

She had even paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the Republic Day this year.

"Tum mujhe khoon doge main tumhe aazadi doonga"~Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 🇮🇳 This year, celebrating 125th birth anniversary of the bravest Indian freedom fighter whose patriotism towards India has left a mark in the hearts of all the generations from past, present and the future,” she captioned the video.

So, what do think about these amazing transformations by the Delhi-based makeup artist?