Delhi Rains: Twitter flooded with videos and images of heavy downpour

On Wednesday, September 1, residents of Delhi and adjoining regions in the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a rainy morning. Several places received rainfall today and as is customary, people wasted no time to take to Twitter to share various posts related to the rains. In fact, the hashtag #Delhirains also started trending on the micro-blogging platform.

People have taken to Twitter to share various kinds of reactions – from funny to emotional. Many also shared videos or images of the downpour.

“It's raining heavily in the campus. Walk from hostel to lab was fun today,” wrote a Twitter user whose bio says he is a PhD scholar in University of Delhi. His post is complete with this image:

“Current situation in south Delhi,” shared another Twitter user along with a video that shows a person walking through a waterlogged street.

“Yes I am travelling in road and with the live commentary,” wrote another user of the micro-blogging site and shared this video:

Here's another share:

There were a few who took a funny route while reacting to Delhi rains.

The rain caused waterlogging and traffic issues in several parts of Delhi and NCR.

What would you share about the ongoing downpour?

