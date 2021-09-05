Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s village gets a dedicated library for women aspirants preparing for competitive exams

A first-of-its-kind, this project is a part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program.
By Life Beyond Numbers
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The collage is made using images of the library.(Twitter)

The Karala village in North West Delhi is all set to inspire you with their idea to encourage women. A Delhi’s village administration has constructed a women’s community library to motivate those taking up competitive exams for medicine, engineering, UPSC, and other fields.

A first-of-its-kind, this project is a part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program as Delhi had previously lacked a dedicated library for women.

The collage is made using images of the library. (Twitter)

The community-level library, which is close to the village, offers ample space and the highest level of safety for women. Vision IAS, a center that prepares applicants for civil service exams, chose the books. The interiors are decorated with paintings and murals by Vrikshit Foundation.

They also planned to create counseling and guidance centers for competitive exams at periodic intervals. Saumya Sharma, Kanjhawala’s Sub-District Magistrate, said the need to get a library was first and foremost.

Sharma stated that the library might aid people to accomplish their goals and be better prepared, citing the example of a woman from Majri village who passed the competitive exam with honors. The government had been looking to establish a library for a long time since people had made many requests.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

 

new delhi
