Ordering food online has undoubtedly made people's lives easier. One can get food delivered to their home, offices, or anywhere they are within minutes. However, there are also times when the food deliveries might get delayed. While these are common occurrences that may happen from time to time, one doesn't expect the delivery agent to steal their food. As bizarre as they may sound, recently, a Redditor shared how their delivery agent stole their food and 'bragged' about it. Delivery agent steals food from customer and 'brags' about it.(Reddit/@dmfuller)

In a screenshot shared by Reddit user @dmfuller, you can see the chat between the customer and the delivery agent. The customer messaged the delivery agent saying, "Enjoy being fired for your contract violation." To this, the agent replies by writing, "You would have to prove that bud. You and your kids enjoy the food." Then, the customer shares that he has a camera to prove that the delivery agent never came into his house complex. However, things then take an unexpected turn after the delivery agent starts calling the customer "lazy."

This post was shared two days ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1,300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "Never understood the logic of a dasher calling someone lazy for not picking up their own food. I mean that's what he is doing for money." A second added "Should make a post if he gets fired would be funny." "I hope he gets deactivated because I'm sure you're not the first person that they've done this to. I doordash a lot, I've been in a spot where I didn't have money to eat but I would never steal someone's food. The way I think about it is you don't know what that customers is going through and stealing their food might be the thing that pushes them over the edge. I don't need that on my conscience," expressed a third.