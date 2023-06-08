Delivery agent threatens to sue customer who got them fired

Food delivery has undoubtedly made your lives easier. One can quickly order food at home, office, or anywhere they happen to be. However, there are also times when, despite ordering food, it may not reach you. Something like this recently happened with a customer. And when they complained about it to the food delivery company, the delivery agent threatened to sue the customer. Delivery agent threatens to sue customer.(Reddit/@Doordash)

In a post shared on sub-Reddit Doordash, you can see a conversation between a customer and the delivery agent. The delivery agent messaged the customer, inquiring why they had reported the food as missing when it had been dropped off. The customer responded by stating that the food was not outside their home. Later, the delivery agent informed the customer that they had left the food downstairs because they did not want to climb up. In the end, the delivery agent threatened to sue the customer claiming that they lost their job because of the incident.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been upvoted 14,000 times. Many have also shared reactions to the post.

An individual added, "Don’t feel bad. It’s the dashers fault 100%. If he got fired over this, he’s been doing it to a lot of other people." A second posted, "It's Doordash, not Downstairs dash." "Don’t spend another moment sweating this. He didn’t do his job and you didn’t get what you paid for. Case closed. It’s all good," expressed a third.