Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero

In a frightening incident, a child fell from the 12th floor balcony of a building in Vietnam. Thankfully, a delivery driver sprung into action and caught the child. A video of the incident has since made its way onto social media where people have praised the man for saving the child’s life and ailed termed him a hero.

The incident reportedly took place in Hanoi on Sunday. In the video, posted on Twitter by Unicanal, the child can be seen dangling from the balcony. Seconds later, she is seen falling down as shocked neighbours scream in fright.

However, Nguyen Ngoc Manh, 31, who was sitting in his truck waiting to deliver a package, noticed the child hanging off the balcony and rushed to help her.

“Everything happened within a minute. I didn't understand how I could scale the roof that quickly. I couldn’t believe I saved the girl’s life,” he told VN Express International. "I scaled the wall and saw that she could fall onto the metallic roof of the house used to store electric generators for the complex, so I tried to climb on top of it. I made it, but couldn’t stand firmly as the roof was crooked," he added.

The child was rushed to National Children's Hospital where doctors are treating her for a dislocated hip, reports VN Express International.

The clip has since collected several reactions from people on Twitter who have thoroughly praised Manh and hailed him as a hero.

“Totally AMAZING. Brought tears to my eyes. Not only is he a hero but her Guardian Angel, God bless them both. And parents watch you babies!” commented a Twitter user. “Super hero. Well done man, you deserve a medal,” wrote another.

Manh, who suffered a sprain in his arm, believes anyone in his place would have done the same thing.

"I don’t see myself as a hero. I just want to do good," he told VN Express International.

