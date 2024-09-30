'Deserve karte ho': Internet shreds Delhi man after he was scammed by online date

A Delhi man claimed that he was scammed by a woman he met on an online dating app and ended up losing ₹17,000. Taking to Reddit, the man shared his sordid tale but instead of sympathising with him, the users began slamming him saying that it was his fault that he got duped. The man said the woman left the cafe in the middle of their date and the waiter brought him a bill for ₹ 17,000. (Reddit/ Pixabay)

In his post, the man shared that he met a girl on a dating app and after they talked, she suggested that they meet at a cafe in New Delhi's Hudson Lane.

"I met this girl outside the Bagheera Cafe on Hudson Lane. As soon as I walked in, I had a bad feeling. Waiter gave menu and suddenly this girl asked to order King size hookah, which I refused because I do not smoke," he said.

'She wants me to pay the bill'

Five minutes later, the woman went to the toilet and the waiter brought them their food, vodka shots and a hookah.

The man said she touched nothing except the vodka shots which he later discovered were actually filled with water. "She pretended to be getting calls from home, that she would have a headache in less than ten minutes, and to want to leave. Without touching any food or beverages, she wants me to pay the bill and depart," he said. (Also read: Mumbai woman conned out of ₹3.37 lakh on Tinder, saved from losing more)

The man said before he could respond to her, she left the cafe and the waiter brought him a bill for ₹17,000. "They forced me to pay ₹16000. When I give them my card, they say there will be an additional 4% charge, which is how they got me to pay with cash.

'Why would you still go there?'

The man then alleged that what happened to him was part of a wider scam operating at the cafe. "A few hours later, when my friend and I went there, we noticed the same girl at another table. When we attempted to enter the cafe, security stopped us and refused to let us in because they knew the girl was defrauding other patrons," he said, adding that local cops were also involved in the scam.

After sharing his unfortunate ordeal, the man warned users on Reddit to avoid the cafe but they were not as kind when they responded to him.

"Everyone knows about this GTB nagar Hudson Lane scam, why would you still go there and get duped?" one user said.

"Don't you read the posts here? I don't even feel bad for you now. You deserve this," another user said, adding that posts warning of such scams are frequently shared online.

"Fool and his Money are easily parted. You see all the Red Flags. But still put yourself in the situation to be scammed. Can't even feel sympathy for you all anymore," a third user commented. ( Also read: Bollywood art director duped by man she met on dating app)