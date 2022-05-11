Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune
Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was ‘Madi Surya’.
According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted ₹50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives. Suryavanshi, who is a resident of Kalpataru Society in Kalyaninagar, has been booked for offences under Sections 354 (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked) ,406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The woman in her statement to the police said that Suryavanshi visited her house and offered to take her to Maldives. He informed her that the trip would cost approximately ₹95,000 and promised to spend ₹one lakh on the trip. He also asked her to pay ₹50,000 out of the ₹95,000 for the trip. She gave him the amount as well as a photocopy of her passport. The accused also demanded physical relationship with her and acted inappropriately. Later, the complainant realised that she had been duped and the Maldives trip date had lapsed.
The case was registered on May 8 after she lodged a complaint. Police inspector Satywan Bajirao Mane said that the accused is lodged in jail in Mahim, for a similar case lodged by the Mumbai police, and the police will seek his custody and bring him to Wakad police for rearrest in the case.
“The crime took place in 2021 and the girl lodged the complaint late. We have lodged a case against the accused,” he told HT.
-
Fire brigade to issue notice to Bandra high-rise
Mumbai: A day after a level-2 fire erupted in the 21-storey Jivesh Building in the Bandstand locality in Bandra (west), the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday said that they will soon issue a notice to the occupants of the high-rise for failing to maintain an active fire fighting system. The senior officials of the MFB stated that the firefighting system of the building was defunct due to which the flames intensified within a short span.
-
Roadshow held in Ayodhya opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit; MNS says tour on
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour continues to garner eyeballs as saints and mahants in Ayodhya are hellbent on not allowing him to enter the holy town till he apologises for attacking north-Indians in Mumbai in the past. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting of saints and mahants of Ayodhya temples to devise a strategy to prevent Raj's visit.
-
50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt
A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials. The officials of NCR Transport Corporation, which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.
-
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
-
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics