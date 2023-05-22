Detroit traffic cop's unexpected encounter with TikTok star turns into $50,000 windfall thanks to generous community

Detroit traffic cop, Edge, found herself at the center of a heartwarming story that captured the attention of the nation. Thanks to TikTok star Zachery Dereniowski, who surprised her with $500 and tickets to a Detroit Tigers game, Edge's life took an unexpected turn. However, the generosity didn't stop there. The Detroit community and the public rallied together, contributing an additional $50,000 to support her and her family.

The Viral Encounter

Detroit traffic cop, Edge, found herself at the center of a heartwarming story that captured the attention of the nation.

In a now-viral video, Dereniowski approached Edge while she was directing traffic and offered her a jersey for $1. Overwhelmed by his kind gesture, Edge tearfully shared her struggles as the sole provider for her family, expressing her gratitude to God. The video spread like wildfire, garnering millions of views, likes, and an outpouring of heartfelt comments from touched viewers.

A Generous Gesture and a GoFundMe Campaign

Moved by Edge's story, Dereniowski launched a GoFundMe campaign to further support her. Within three days, the campaign raised an astounding $50,000. Dereniowski explained that Edge had recently lost her husband and carried the weight of supporting her family on her shoulders. The funds raised would alleviate some of her financial burdens, covering rent, bills, and her children's education.

A Priceless Surprise

During another Detroit Tigers game, Edge was brought onto the field to receive a surprise. As the announcer revealed that the Detroit community had donated an additional $50,000, Edge was overcome with emotion. Falling to her knees and spreading her arms wide in joy, she couldn't contain her gratitude. The generosity of strangers had touched her deeply.

A Life-Changing Moment

Since then, the GoFundMe campaign has continued to grow, surpassing $56,000. Edge expressed her disbelief at the incredible turn of events, reflecting on how a simple T-shirt had brought so much positivity into her life.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and community support. Edge's unexpected journey from a Detroit traffic cop to a symbol of hope demonstrates the impact that individuals can have when they come together to uplift those in need.

