Dhanashree Verma dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Dhanashree Verma Chahal is a social media sensation for her beautifully choreographed dance moves and in her latest Instagram Reel, she is seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s latest song Dholida from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the video, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree is seen wearing a saree with her hair tied in a bun just like Alia Bhatt’s character in the movie. She grooves to the song Dholida with great energy.

“Felt empowered being in Gangubai’s shoes,” she captioned the video.

The video, which was uploaded two days ago, has got 1.9 million views so far.

Watch the energetic dance performance below:

Her husband Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the video with “Haaye” along with fire and heart emojis.

“Queen,” wrote another Instagram user.

“Superb... Garba dancing style reminded of Daya bhen from Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma,” commented a user.

Choreographer Dhanashree is known to post her dance videos on Instagram on latest hits.

A few days ago, she was seen grooving to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

On Valentine’s Day, she danced to the viral song Kacha Badam along with her mother.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25.

What do you think about Dhanashree’s latest dance video?

