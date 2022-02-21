Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dhanashree Verma dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song from Gangubai Kathiawadi
trending

Dhanashree Verma dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Choreographer and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma dances to Alia Bhatt’s latest song Dholida from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi in her latest Instagram Reel.
Dhanashree Verma Chahal danced to the song Dholida from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.  (dhanashree9/Instagram )
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:03 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dhanashree Verma Chahal is a social media sensation for her beautifully choreographed dance moves and in her latest Instagram Reel, she is seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s latest song Dholida from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the video, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree is seen wearing a saree with her hair tied in a bun just like Alia Bhatt’s character in the movie. She grooves to the song Dholida with great energy. 

“Felt empowered being in Gangubai’s shoes,” she captioned the video. 

The video, which was uploaded two days ago, has got 1.9 million views so far. 

Watch the energetic dance performance below: 

Her husband Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the video with “Haaye” along with fire and heart emojis.

RELATED STORIES

“Queen,” wrote another Instagram user. 

“Superb... Garba dancing style reminded of Daya bhen from Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma,” commented a user. 

Choreographer Dhanashree is known to post her dance videos on Instagram on latest hits.

A few days ago, she was seen grooving to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

On Valentine’s Day, she danced to the viral song Kacha Badam along with her mother. 

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25. 

What do you think about Dhanashree’s latest dance video?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gangubai kathiawadi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP