Dhanashree Verma grooves to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Yuzvendra Chahal hearts video

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma often takes to Instagram to share videos that capture her showcasing amazing moves to various hit numbers. Just a few days ago she posted a video while grooving to the famous number Kacha Badam along with her mother. She is again making headlines with her latest share. In this video, she is seen dancing to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Many have now hearted the video, including her husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Dance > Drama. These two songs were absolute bangers of last month,” she wrote as a part of her video’s caption. She also mentioned that the song mix was created by musician Anshuman Sharma. The video shows her first dancing to the song Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda and then to Oo Antava. There is a chance that her cool moves will make you want to shake a leg too.

Take a look at the video that shows Dhanashree Verma dancing to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa:

Since being posted about four hours ago, the video has gathered several likes. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Dhanashree Verma’s husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, also hearted the video.

People posted various comments while appreciating her dance moves and choreography. A few also reacted with fire emoticons. And some showcased their reactions with heart emojis.

“Woooow superb,” wrote an Instagram user. “Killing it,” shared another. “You are just amazing dancer, I like your dance,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video showing Dhanashree Verma grooving to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa that also received a heart from Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram?