Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dhanashree Verma grooves to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Yuzvendra Chahal hearts video
trending

Dhanashree Verma grooves to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Yuzvendra Chahal hearts video

The video showing Dhanashree Verma dancing to songs from the Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which received a heart from Yuzvendra Chahal, was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video that got a like from Yuzvendra Chahal, shows Dhanashree Verma dancing to a song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.(Instagram/@dhanashree9)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 05:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma often takes to Instagram to share videos that capture her showcasing amazing moves to various hit numbers. Just a few days ago she posted a video while grooving to the famous number Kacha Badam along with her mother. She is again making headlines with her latest share. In this video, she is seen dancing to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Many have now hearted the video, including her husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Dance > Drama. These two songs were absolute bangers of last month,” she wrote as a part of her video’s caption. She also mentioned that the song mix was created by musician Anshuman Sharma. The video shows her first dancing to the song Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda and then to Oo Antava. There is a chance that her cool moves will make you want to shake a leg too.

Take a look at the video that shows Dhanashree Verma dancing to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted about four hours ago, the video has gathered several likes. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Dhanashree Verma’s husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, also hearted the video.

People posted various comments while appreciating her dance moves and choreography. A few also reacted with fire emoticons. And some showcased their reactions with heart emojis.

“Woooow superb,” wrote an Instagram user. “Killing it,” shared another. “You are just amazing dancer, I like your dance,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video showing Dhanashree Verma grooving to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa that also received a heart from Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram allu arjun pushpa
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP