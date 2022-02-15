Dhanashree’s dance on Kacha Badam along with her mother is too cute to miss

Choreographer and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma celebrated Valentine’s Day in her own special way. In a cute video posted on Instagram on February 14, she is seen dancing to the viral Kacha Badam song along with her mother. “My forever Valentine,” she captioned the video. The reel is now going viral and has garnered more than 23 lakh views and over four lakh comments.

Dhanashree is dressed in a long red dress while her mother is wearing a red salwar suit in the dance video.

Watch the video of the duo below.

Instagram users loved the dance video and filled the comments section with lovely and encouraging words.

“Sooo cutee you two, Happy Valentine’s,” posted a user.

“Kachha badam fever,” said another.

“Cutest,” posted a third. Some users also missed Yuzvendra Chahal in the reel.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got married in a small ceremony in Gurugram in December 2020.

Kacha Badam is a viral song that has taken over the Internet with the song triggering a dance challenge in which celebrities and netizens have been uploading their dance reels.

It was originally sung by a Bengali peanut seller who has been identified as Bhuban Badyakar. A music video of the song was released on February 5 on YouTube featuring Badyakar.

What do you think about this viral dance challenge?