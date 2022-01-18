Dhinchak Pooja says she's a 'biker' in her new song. Watch

After a month-long gap, Internet's favourite Dhinchak Pooja is back again with a new song titled ‘I’m a Biker.’ She has recently uploaded the music video to the song on her YouTube channel and since then, has sparked yet another meme fest that netizens can’t get over.

The video opens to show her and a few men on bikes. Pooja can be seen donning a black leather jacket as she mouths the lyrics to her song that has a tune which is very similar to the rest of her songs. The lyrics to her new song go something like “I'm biker, jaise koi tiger, mote thodi diet kar, tu bhi mujhe like kar.” The rest of the song follows pretty much the same lyrics with a few variations here and there.

The people who this video is visualised on, including Dhinchak Pooja, are seen biking across a road throughout the video. We won’t give away much, so take a look at it for yourself:

Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘I’m a Biker’ video was uploaded on YouTube on January 15. Though the comments are disabled on this video, it has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views so far.

What are your thoughts on the video?

