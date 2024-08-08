Did a Qatar princess get robbed of 11 Hermes bags in Paris? Truth behind viral news

A post is going viral on social media claiming that Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, lost her 11 Hermes bags after she opted to take a high-speed train in Paris instead of her private jet. The reports also claim that her stolen luxury bags were filled with expensive jewellery and watches. The news, however, is false without a shred of truth. And, that was confirmed by none other than the princess herself. Was this Qatar princess’ 11 Hermes bags stolen in Paris? Know the truth. (Screengrab)

What does the fake video claim?

It started with a report published by a news portal, Luxury Promise. They also shared a video about it on their official Instagram page. “A Qatari Princess got robbed of 11 Hermes Bags at the Olympics!” they wrote and shared the video.

The video claims that when the princess boarded a TGV train, France's intercity high-speed rail service, she noticed some of her bags were missing. It further claims that the police stopped and searched the train for 20 minutes but couldn't find the stolen items or the thieves.

How did the princess react to the fake video?

The princess shared the video as her Instagram story and added, “Fake news, the victim was certainly not me.”

The Qatar princess debunked a piece of fake news about her. (Instagram/@almayassabnthamad)

How did social media users react?

People believed the story, and many took to the comments section to express their reactions. An individual wrote, “She was used to the safety of Qatar, Paris is not the same sadly.” Another added, “I’d never travel by railroad with that many expensive things. I'd hired a private car to take me from point A to point B. But I guess the princess wanted a taste of the commoners’ life and got the full experience!” A third joined, “I’ve been to Qatar, and it’s a very safe place. People leave their belongings in public places, and nobody even thinks of touching them. Unfortunately, not the same can be said about Paris, and she had to learn that the hard way.”

People posted several comments without knowing that it was fake news.