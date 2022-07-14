Did Gaurav Taneja ‘predict’ about his arrest? Here’s what he said in birthday YouTube vlog

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast’s arrest and subsequent bail due to chaos at his birthday party at a metro station has been a topic of discussion among many on social media. And now, the YouTuber himself has shared a video that captures him going to the venue on his special day to attend the surprise party that his wife Ritu Rathee organised. What, however, is intriguing to watch in the video recorded before his detention is how at one point he jokingly says “Aaj pakka jail jaunga [Today I will definitely go to jail].” He said so after seeing the crowd outside his birthday party venue at the Noida Metro station.

The video opens to show Taneja’s kids and wife designing a special birthday card for him before the day of his birthday. The video then shows his special day on July 9. Besides showing how Taneja and Rathee spent the beginning of the day, the clip also shows them all travelling in car to reach Noida. It is then after seeing the crowd outside the station, the YouTuber jokingly says how the situation may land him in jail.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This vlog seems like real comedy, emotional and entertainment movie going on. You turn every situation in right path,” wrote a YouTube user. “The legend predicted his own future. I love how they are reacting to all this very positively. So please guys we all have to act supportively,” posted another. “That moment when he wrote down that mooh mein Saraswati hain ...I laughed so hard.... Btw we are always with you sir ji. Take love,” commented a third. “‘Aaj me pakka jail jaaonga’ prediction was so epic from Gauravbhai. The way you managed entire social media, trollers & everyone in a very positive manner is totally commendable,” expressed a fourth.

The YouTuber has been sharing witty posts since the incident. He even replied to a share related to his birthday by Zomato in a hilarious way.

Gaurav Taneja’s YouTube channel Flying Beast has over 7.5 million subscribers. He also has an Instagram page that has about 3.4 million followers.