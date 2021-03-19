Home / Trending / Did you ever get ‘katora cut’ hairstyle? Nandita Das’ post may remind you of it
Did you ever get ‘katora cut’ hairstyle? Nandita Das’ post may remind you of it

Nandita Das' post also received a reply from Shabana Azmi.
People shared different appreciative comments on Nandita Das' post.(Instagram/@nanditadasofficial)

Nandita Das recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood. The image shows the actor-director with her cousins and her brother.

“#Throwback to a time that I miss so much. Every summer holiday a month in Baripada, #Odisha, My cousins and I got a katora cut hair style by my father! The little boy is my brother!” she wrote while sharing the image. She also tagged her brother Siddhartha Das.

Take a look at the sweet post:

Since being posted a little over 20 hours ago, her share has received tons of comments from people, including one from actor Shabana Azmi.

“What is there for you to look so happy in that katori haircut?!!! The face is same 2 same,” Azmi wrote. To which, Das replied, “See, I learnt to smile through it all, right from that age! Now much wrinkled, but guess the smile remains!”

The image shows an Insta conversation between Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. (Instagram/@nanditadasofficial)

“So sweet,” shared an Instagram user. “Awww… so cute,” expressed another. “The same captivating smile,” said a third.

There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on Nandita Das’ share?

