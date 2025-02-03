'Did you read? Waste of time': Ex NASA researcher shocked by recruiter's harsh rejection

A former NASA researcher shared a brutal rejection e-mail she received from a recruiter after she applied for a job while trying to "branch out" in the job market. The woman who also has a masters degree in particle physics and has worked in IT, data analysis, manufacturing and at NASA said that she was sent a "rude and cruel message" by the hiring manager. The former NASA researcher shared a screenshot of the harsh message she received from the recruiter.(Reddit/recruitinghell)

"I applied to this position that was listed as a business development position but the qualifications section had truncated/missing text in the bullet points. Every actual listed qualification was seeking someone with experience or market awareness in manufacturing/fabrication, mechanical interfaces, ability to read engineering blueprints, and proficiency with CRM and Excel. I figured it just doesn’t hurt to apply," she said, adding that she was trying to branch out in a bad job market to put food on the table after being laid off.

The recruiter began their message by asking if the researched even read the job description before applying.

"Did you read the position description? Only apply to positions that may be a match for your background/experience. To do otherwise, is an extreme waste of everyone's time especially the recruiter or hiring manager's time as this all too often happens," they wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The researcher said she was taken aback by the response and wrote back explaining her reason for applying. "I did respond with a screenshot of the qualifications section that was missing chunks of text and politely explained why I applied. I’m not sure I should have done that to be honest but I was taken aback as hell," she said.

The post was flooded by comments from users who supported the researcher and slammed the recruiter. "Unprofessional and out of line. Name and shame. Also transferable skills exist. Always happy to see these HR losers be the first to get the can," said one of them.

Another recruiter took it upon themselves to teach the recruiter a lesson. "Feel free to DM me his contact info. I'll send him a mis-matched resume and wait for his response. As a former Director of Recruiting, I know just how to make this idiot rethink his professional career choice," they said.

