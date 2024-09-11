Disgruntled Ola customer sets showroom on fire after company fails to repair scooter

A disgruntled Ola Electric customer reportedly set fire to one of the company’s showrooms in Karnataka over a delay in repairing his electric scooter. An Ola Electric customer has been arrested for setting a showroom on fire(Representational image)

According to a Moneycontrol report, 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem had purchased the electric scooter on August 28 and faced constant issues with the two-wheeler. The resident of Kalaburagi in North Karnataka was unhappy as Ola Electric staff failed to address his problem despite repeated complaints and showroom visits.

Damage worth ₹ 8.5 lakh

Nadeem had spent ₹1.4 lakh on purchasing the scooter. However, within a couple of days, the scooter began to experience technical issues with the battery and sound system, reported India Today. After repeated complaints failed to resolve the issue, Nadeem, a mechanic by profession, resorted to arson.

On September 10, he bought petrol and set the Ola Electric showroom in Kalaburagi on fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident as the showroom was reportedly closed at the time. However, six scooters were badly damaged in the fire. The total loss from the fire is estimated to be around ₹8.5 lakh.

“He bought an Ola scooter from the showroom 20 days ago, but it had frequent issues. The showroom staff did not address the problems despite his repeated visits. Frustrated with the issues and the staff’s negligence, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire on Tuesday,” a senior police officer told Moneycontrol

The cause of the fire was earlier suspected to be a short circuit. However, after Nadeem’s role in the arson came to light, the 26-year-old was taken into custody for interrogation. A complaint has been registered against him.