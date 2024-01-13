close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Bride dances to music played using Ola scooter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

Bride dances to music played using Ola scooter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 13, 2024 12:24 PM IST

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to X to react to a video that shows how an Ola scooter saved the day for a bride during her pre-wedding festivities.

An Ola scooter saved the day during a bride's pre-wedding festivities. How? Turns out, the wedding party played music using the e-scooter which helped the bride dance during her sangeet. The story has attracted the attention of many and even received a response from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The image shows a video that prompted a reaction from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. (Instagram/@saurav_rokade_ssr_official)
The image shows a video that prompted a reaction from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. (Instagram/@saurav_rokade_ssr_official)

The video was posted on Instagram with a descriptive caption. According to it, the celebrations were going on when the police came and asked the DJ to stop playing the music since it was late at night. However, it interrupted the bride’s plans who was ready to get on the stage to dance. That is when the groom’s friends came up with the idea to play the music using an Ola scooter.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also Read: Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s hilarious reaction to customer’s conversation with executive on NYE

The video quickly went viral and made its way onto X. Bhavish Aggarwal reacted to one such tweet. “4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India! Way to go community, keep the creativity going!” the CEO wrote, referencing a line from a popular Hindi party song.

Take a look at the dance video and the CEO’s reaction to it:

Bhavish Aggarwal’s tweet was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 44,000 views. It has further collected nearly 350 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: Interaction between strangers on Shaadi.com Insta post goes viral, CEO Anupam Mittal reacts

What did X users say about this video of dance?

“Ye technology India se bahar nahi jaani chahiye! [This technology shouldn’t go outside India],” wrote an X user, referencing a dialogue from the film Mission Mangal. “This is so creative,” added another. “Ola rocks,” stated a third. What are your thoughts on this unusual use of the scooter?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On