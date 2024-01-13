Bride dances to music played using Ola scooter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

An Ola scooter saved the day during a bride's pre-wedding festivities. How? Turns out, the wedding party played music using the e-scooter which helped the bride dance during her sangeet. The story has attracted the attention of many and even received a response from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The image shows a video that prompted a reaction from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. (Instagram/@saurav_rokade_ssr_official)

The video was posted on Instagram with a descriptive caption. According to it, the celebrations were going on when the police came and asked the DJ to stop playing the music since it was late at night. However, it interrupted the bride’s plans who was ready to get on the stage to dance. That is when the groom’s friends came up with the idea to play the music using an Ola scooter.

The video quickly went viral and made its way onto X. Bhavish Aggarwal reacted to one such tweet. “4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India! Way to go community, keep the creativity going!” the CEO wrote, referencing a line from a popular Hindi party song.

Take a look at the dance video and the CEO’s reaction to it:

Bhavish Aggarwal’s tweet was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 44,000 views. It has further collected nearly 350 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of dance?

“Ye technology India se bahar nahi jaani chahiye! [This technology shouldn’t go outside India],” wrote an X user, referencing a dialogue from the film Mission Mangal. “This is so creative,” added another. “Ola rocks,” stated a third. What are your thoughts on this unusual use of the scooter?