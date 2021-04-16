Diver finds owner of lost gold ring after sharing clip asking for netizens’ help

Thanks to netizens, a man was reunited with his gold wedding ring that he lost in a California river. It all started when diver Karl Bly discovered the ring and shared a video asking for people’s help to identify the owner. His video soon prompted netizens to showcase their sleuthing skills and find Adam Papini, the man who lost the ring.

Bly, however, didn’t find the gold ring by chance. He often explores the American River to gather items that people lost and tries to return them to their rightful owners. In one such attempt, he discovered the ring and shared the video on his Facebook page dedicated for the cause.

“PLEASE SHARE... Found a Gold Wedding Band in the River today. Please help find the owner by sharing this video.... I’m optimistic that Social Media Sharing will find the owner that can identify this ring as well as where and how they lost it... Thanks,” he wrote while posting the clip.

Take a look at the video Bly shared asking for people’s help.

The post gathered tons of reactions from people. Many wrote that Bly finding the ring gives them hope that they will also be reunited with their lost items one day.

“Gives me hope that my rings could be found some day. Lost them there 5 years ago!” wrote a Facebook user. “I lost my wedding ring there over 18 years ago,” shared another.

“I couldn’t tell if it had been underwater for a day or a year,” Bly told CBS Sacramento.

Papini shared that his ring slipped off while he was swimming in the river. “I immediately went to the store and got snorkel gear and I’ve been doing a search in the river bottom for the last week. For some reason, I still had faith that I would find it” he told CBS Sacramento.

“I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life and I could eventually pass this down to my grandchildren and share this with them,” Papini added.

What do you think of the wonderful story?

