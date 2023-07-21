Divers risk their lives to rescue five whale sharks caught in fishing net

A heartwarming and daring act of compassion by two divers has left people stunned. Shared on Instagram, a video shows how they risked their lives to rescue five whale sharks caught in a fishing net. The video is such that it will leave you both amazed and a tad scared as well.

What does this whale shark rescue video show?

The image shows the divers rescuing the whale sharks. (Instagram/@kristian_t.langaeble)

The video opens to show the whale sharks trapped inside a fishing net. The divers slowly approach the net and at first they try to pull it down to free the whale sharks. When that doesn't work, they patiently make sure to help each whale shark get out of the net and swim away. The video ends with the divers fist bumping each other after successfully rescuing the sea creatures.

What did the divers say about their experience of rescuing the whale sharks?

Diver Kristian Toft Langaeble shared the video on his personal Instagram page. He also added a caption in Danish to explain more about his experience. “Original… here in Indonesia we came across 5 whale sharks that were caught in fishing nets, luckily we rescued them as seen here. A birthday I will never forget,” reads the translated version of the caption.

Take a look at this video of two divers rescuing the whale sharks:

Isn’t the video simply incredible? That is how several people felt and they also took to the comments section of the video to express their reactions. Many thanked the divers for rescuing the underwater creatures.

What did Instagram users say about this whale shark rescue video?

“This is very sad to see but thank you for raising awareness on this and for helping these animals. I can’t imagine it was easy to encounter this and it’s sad to think this probably happens regularly. That is unbelievable that y’all saw 5 whale sharks trapped in nets,” shared an Instagram user. “Thanks so much for helping! The best way to celebrate life by saving lives,” joined another. “Wow!! Absolutely amazing! That is something else, well done!!” added a third. “Bravo. Well done. You are a true hero,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted a few months ago on April 3. Since being shared, the video has been reshared by many across various social media platforms. What are your thoughts on this rescue video of the sharks?

