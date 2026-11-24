A divorced Japanese couple has remarried each other at a temple in Lucknow. Videos from the ceremony have begun circulating on social media, showing the pair exchanging vows once again in a traditional setting.
“A Japanese couple tied the knot at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Gomti Nagar in the presence of their children, friends and family,” ANI wrote on X.
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The video captures a Japanese couple performing a traditional wedding ceremony at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Lucknow, including the exchange of marigold garlands while seated on the ground. At one point, the groom applies sindoor to the bride and the couple performs peheres.
In another video, shared by the news agency, the groom Hiro Chihara says, “It was a very precious experience that we could have such a beautiful wedding”. After explaining how beautiful it was to get married in India, he revealed, “We divorced in 2022 and remarried each other, we wanted to do it in India."
The bride and groom both wore traditional Indian attire for the occasion. While the husband wore a kurta-pyjama, the woman was seen wearing a salwar-kurta. The couple have three children together.{{/usCountry}}
The bride and groom both wore traditional Indian attire for the occasion. While the husband wore a kurta-pyjama, the woman was seen wearing a salwar-kurta. The couple have three children together.{{/usCountry}}
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Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.