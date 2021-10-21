Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Diwali ki safai memes flood Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning
trending

Diwali ki safai memes flood Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning

Diwali ki safai memes are flooded on Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning.
Diwali ki safai(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 03:42 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just a few days away. This year, the festival is on November 4 and people have already started prepping for the festivities. Of course, this means many are busy cleaning, painting, and decorating their homes for the upcoming auspicious celebration. Painstaking as it may be, people on Twitter seem rather excited about ‘Diwali ki safai’. While some do enjoy the process of cleaning one’s home, there are those who’re choosing to lighten the burden of the intense cleaning through memes to express their feelings about the tedious process.

Tweeple have flooded the platform with witty, humorous, and often extremely relatable memes using the hashtag or phrase ‘Diwali ki safai that’ll likely leave you laughing out loud and even saying, “same”.*

Take a look at some of the epic #DiwaliSafai memes:

RELATED STORIES

Not everyone shared about the ordeal of cleaning. This Twitter user went down memory lane after finding a precious item while cleaning.

How is your Diwali ki safai going?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman takes to the floor to celebrate her 91st birthday, wows netizens. Watch

Service pup wakes deaf dog with gentle boop for walk. Watch heartwarming video 

Man grooves to ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phira’. Watch delightful performance

Bear enters home in the woods. Here's how residents helped it escape
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP