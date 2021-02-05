‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww

Are you someone who loves seeing cute animal videos? Do you often find yourself searching for adorable clips which showcase various antics of different animals? If you find yourself answering “Yes” to one or both the questions, then this video of guinea pigs chomping on specially designed snowmen may leave you extremely happy.

Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch. “Do you wanna eat a snowman? Our guinea pigs sure do! Amazonia keepers know enrichment (like snow) can make mealtime extra fun. Our guinea pigs dine on a variety of veggies, including lettuce, carrots + green peppers,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 46,000 views. People dropped all sorts of comments while sharing their reactions to the clip.

“They are so funny! And adorable!!” shared an Instagram user. “OMG! I want to reach out and cuddle with them all!” commented another. “How cute,” said a third.

What do you think of this sweet video?

