Doctor meets former teacher as patient years later, shares heartwarming experience: 'Greatest reward of all'

Reflecting on the role reversal, she added, “The person from whom I once learned medicine… today trusted me with his health.”

“Today was a very special and emotional day for me. A patient walked into my clinic… and it turned out to be someone who shaped my journey years ago — my respected teacher from medical college, the former HOD of Forensic Medicine, Dr. B. D. Gupta Sir,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Dr Pratibha Nikhar Juneja took to Instagram to share a video recounting the experience of treating her former mentor, Dr B. D. Gupta, who once served as the Head of the Forensic Medicine department during her medical college years. In her post, Dr Juneja described the moment as both special and deeply humbling.

A doctor’s heartwarming reunion with her former medical college teacher has struck a chord online, after she shared how treating him as a patient became one of the most meaningful moments of her career.

Dr Juneja went on to call the experience “unforgettable”, adding that it reminded her that being a doctor is “not just a profession, it’s a responsibility and a blessing.”

“The faith that our teachers place in us is the greatest reward of all,” she noted, adding that meeting him after years, taking his blessings, and earning his trust made her feel “proud, humbled, and deeply thankful.”

“Grateful for mentors who guide us, inspire us, and continue to bless our journey,” she concluded.

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Social media reactions The video quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom described the encounter as a rare and emotional milestone in a doctor’s journey.

“Wow! that's dream come true moment for every doctor,” one user commented. “This is biggest honor n blessing at the same time,” wrote another.

“This is so special, Pratibha. The day your teacher trusts you as their doctor must be an unmatched feeling,” wrote a third user.

“A very proud day for the teacher and a successful day for the student. I too have enjoyed this privilege in my early practice,” said another.

“In this whole world where I don't trust the medical industry and how they operate and the learning system if someone trust you specially a teacher that means a teacher is someone and he is believing in you that means he is the real teacher that trusted his teaching in you,” commented one user.