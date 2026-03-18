Doctor meets former teacher as patient years later, shares heartwarming experience: 'Greatest reward of all'
A doctor shared how treating her former teacher as a patient became one of the most meaningful moments of her career.
A doctor’s heartwarming reunion with her former medical college teacher has struck a chord online, after she shared how treating him as a patient became one of the most meaningful moments of her career.
Dr Pratibha Nikhar Juneja took to Instagram to share a video recounting the experience of treating her former mentor, Dr B. D. Gupta, who once served as the Head of the Forensic Medicine department during her medical college years. In her post, Dr Juneja described the moment as both special and deeply humbling.
“Today was a very special and emotional day for me. A patient walked into my clinic… and it turned out to be someone who shaped my journey years ago — my respected teacher from medical college, the former HOD of Forensic Medicine, Dr. B. D. Gupta Sir,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.
Reflecting on the role reversal, she added, “The person from whom I once learned medicine… today trusted me with his health.”
Dr Juneja went on to call the experience “unforgettable”, adding that it reminded her that being a doctor is “not just a profession, it’s a responsibility and a blessing.”
“The faith that our teachers place in us is the greatest reward of all,” she noted, adding that meeting him after years, taking his blessings, and earning his trust made her feel “proud, humbled, and deeply thankful.”
“Grateful for mentors who guide us, inspire us, and continue to bless our journey,” she concluded.
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Social media reactions
The video quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom described the encounter as a rare and emotional milestone in a doctor’s journey.
“Wow! that's dream come true moment for every doctor,” one user commented. “This is biggest honor n blessing at the same time,” wrote another.
“This is so special, Pratibha. The day your teacher trusts you as their doctor must be an unmatched feeling,” wrote a third user.
“A very proud day for the teacher and a successful day for the student. I too have enjoyed this privilege in my early practice,” said another.
“In this whole world where I don't trust the medical industry and how they operate and the learning system if someone trust you specially a teacher that means a teacher is someone and he is believing in you that means he is the real teacher that trusted his teaching in you,” commented one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More