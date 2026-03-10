‘Women’s Day irony’: Doctor says potential groom’s family rejected her for being ‘too ambitious’

An arranged marriage match between two doctors has ended over one of them being labelled "too ambitious." Despite both individuals working in the high-pressure medical field, a 27-year-old doctor was rejected after she shared her long-term career goals. The doctor said that the man’s family approached hers for a marriage match. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“So this happened recently and the timing makes it feel extra ironic. An arranged marriage match was proposed through family at a recent family event. His (30M) family approached mine(27F) knowing full well that I’m a doctor, so it’s not like my career ambitions should have come as a surprise. He’s a doctor too and works pretty crazy hours himself,” the woman wrote, adding that the incident took place on International Women's Day. The day is celebrated on March 8 each year.

She shared that when the duo met, the conversation flowed naturally and initially, she didn’t identify any “red flags” in her potential match. However, she noticed that he slightly “flinched” while she explained her long-term career plans.

“The only slightly odd moment was when he asked about my long-term career plans. I spoke honestly about my ambitions and the direction I see my career going in. He seemed to flinch a bit at that, and the conversation kind of lost momentum after that point.”

However, later the man’s family rejected the match, saying that the woman was “too ambitious”.

“Fast forward to now: the feedback I got was that I’m ‘too ambitious’. Apparently he’s looking for someone more submissive who would focus on taking care of his family. Which… feels a bit strange considering they approached my family knowing exactly what I do.”

“Right now my job has relatively sane hours, but I’ll likely be transitioning to a more hectic schedule in the future. Still, it feels odd that two doctors meeting through an AM setup would hit a wall because one of them has career ambitions,” she posted.