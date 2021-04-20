Home / Trending / Doctor shares message from vegetable seller’s son wanting to ‘contribute salary and save lives’
Doctor shares message from vegetable seller’s son wanting to ‘contribute salary and save lives’

The kind gesture shown in the message was also shared by actor Lisa Ray and may fill your heart with joy too.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The image shows doctors taking samples for Covid-19 tests.(File Photo)

A heartening tweet shared by a doctor has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The post shared by Dr. Snehil Mishra, a Mumbai-based cardiologist features a message from the son of one of his patients who is a vegetable seller. The kind gesture shown in the message was also shared by actor Lisa Ray and may fill your heart with joy too.

“My patient is a vegetable seller. This message is from his son. I was at a loss of words. These are the real heroes,” reads the caption. The image included in the tweet shows the screenshot of the message where the man writes, “If there is any Covid patient poor family who is not able to manage hospital ventilator cost or medicine cost? Please let me know I want to contribute my salary and save life”.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shared on April 17, the post has garnered over 14, 100 likes and several comments. People whole-heartedly lauded the concerned gesture from the man and thanked Mishra for sharing the message. Many also expressed their gratitude for the healthcare workers and pledged to help the people in need as soon as possible. Actor Lisa Ray shared the tweet on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Now is the time to come together as a country”.

Here’s how other reacted to Mishra’s post:

What are your thoughts on this post?

