Dog and cat join paws to ride scooter to bag world record. Watch amusing video

Guinness World Record (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of the record of the dog and the cat.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The image shows the dog and the cat riding a scooter.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

There is something absolutely incredible about the videos that showcase animals performing different feats to bag world records. Case in point, this video of a cat and a dog riding a scooter together for the title of ‘Fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair).’

Guinness World Record (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of the record. The video shows Sashimi and Lollipop accomplishing the feat in 4.37 seconds. “Talented #GWR2022 book stars Sashimi (a 7 years old Bengal cat) & Lollipop (a 5 years old Boston Terrier) have been best friends since they were a kitten and pup. ‘Lollipop and Sashimi both enjoyed the scooter alone and it had never occurred to me that they would ride it together,’ says trainer Melissa Millett of @the_ultimutts,” reads a comment shared by GWR on their own post.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 21,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“Love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is just too cute,” shared another. Many also shared heart or laughing out loud emoticons while reacting.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram guinness world records
