Dog enters field and steals ball during cricket match in Ireland. Hilarious video goes viral

A club cricket match in Ireland became all the more interesting when a dog decided to join the game by invading the pitch. A video of the incident is now making people giggle after being shared on Twitter.

Peter Miller, Head of PR & Communications of Caribbean Premier League, re-tweeted the video originally shared by Ireland Women’s Cricket. “Nothing better than this will happen all summer,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the semi-final match of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 league. Within moments however, the game comes to a halt when the furry creature enters the pitch and steals the ball. What follows is absolutely rib-tickling to watch.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1.7 million views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“I watched this earlier and I love how they chase him all around but in the end he just runs straight to the batter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahaha,” shared another. “Half-expected the batter to accidentally be run out by the dog,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

