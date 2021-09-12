Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog enters field and steals ball during cricket match in Ireland. Hilarious video goes viral

Peter Miller, Head of PR & Communications of Caribbean Premier League, tweeted the video of the dog.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The image shows the dog running around with the ball.(Twitter/@IrishWomensCric)

A club cricket match in Ireland became all the more interesting when a dog decided to join the game by invading the pitch. A video of the incident is now making people giggle after being shared on Twitter.

Peter Miller, Head of PR & Communications of Caribbean Premier League, re-tweeted the video originally shared by Ireland Women’s Cricket. “Nothing better than this will happen all summer,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the semi-final match of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 league. Within moments however, the game comes to a halt when the furry creature enters the pitch and steals the ball. What follows is absolutely rib-tickling to watch.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1.7 million views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

 

“I watched this earlier and I love how they chase him all around but in the end he just runs straight to the batter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahaha,” shared another. “Half-expected the batter to accidentally be run out by the dog,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

