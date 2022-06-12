Dog gets excited when it realises it has been adopted. Watch heartening video

Dogs are such adorable pets and its wonderful to see them being adopted. Videos of dogs that live in a shelter home being adopted are just heartening to watch. The dogs get so excited and emotional when they realise that they have been adopted by a family and found their forever home. Like this video that was posted on Instagram that shows a doggo being adopted by an elderly couple.

The video was posted on the Instagram page adoptingd0gs on June 1. It has received more than 1.21 lakh views so far. The video begins with a man working at the shelter telling the dog named Madison that it has been adopted. The person brings a leash for the dog and the moment the dog sees it, it starts jumping with excitement. The dog is then taken to the family that has adopted it. “I told you they were coming back, didn’t I,” says the man to the dog who seems quite happy. The dog lies on the floor in order to be petted by the man and it is heartening to watch.

“Congratulations Madison!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“The looks she gave you when you took her to them and when she was leaving… it’s like she was telling you THANK YOU!!! She loves you,” commented an Instagram user. “I love that Madison turned around to thank you. You’re just amazing,” posted another. A third individual commented, “Aww it was like was saying thank you to you when she laid on the floor.”

What do you think about this delightful video of the dog being adopted?