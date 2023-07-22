Dog gets special wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz. It started with a comment

Social media is not just about sharing things but it can also help people get wonderful ideas for various projects. That is what happened with an animal rescuer who got the brilliant idea to reach out to Mercedes-Benz with a special request. From a comment on a video, he got the idea to ask the automobile giant for a wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny. And guess what happened? The adorable pooch got a special wheelchair from the brand and it now helps her roam around easily and happily.

Why did Mercedes-Benz gift a wheelchair to the rescue dog?

The image shows a dog named Bunny in a new custom-made wheelchair by Mercedes-Benz. (Instagram/@keepingfinn)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started with a video shared by Henry Friedman on his Instagram page keepingfinn. He shared a video of Bunny and explained how she was abandoned by her owners after meeting with an accident that resulted in her losing her hind legs. The video quickly went viral and someone left a comment on it saying, “This dog deserves the Mercedes-Benz of wheelchairs”. This gave Friedman the genius idea to reach out to the company to share Bunny’s journey. To his surprise, they not only loved the idea but also “hooked her up with a fresh set of wheels”. He then visited an outlet along with Bunny where she got her custom-made wheelchair.

Take a look at the video that details Bunny’s story:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How is the rescue dog adjusting to her new wheelchair?

The happiness doesn’t end here as Friedman shared another video to share Bunny’s reaction to this new device. “ BUNNY’S BENZ!! And it’s SOOO much more than just a badass wheelchair—These wheels will open Bunny’s world significantly and make her much more adoptable!” he wrote as he posted a video showing the dog using her new wheelchair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heartwarming video shows Bunny entering the store amid a warm welcome from the company's employees. Soon, they fit the special device to the dog’s back. The rest of the video shows her moving around freely and enjoying herself.

Take a look at this video of Bunny with her new wheelchair:

How did Instagram users react to these videos of Bunny and her wheelchair?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People couldn’t stop sharing love-filled comments on both the videos. Many shared how the clips left them happy. A few also shared their reactions through heart emoticons.

“This is amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Oh man I got goosebumps! She looks so happy and she’s MOVING in her new set of wheels. Thanks for giving Bunny a new life,” shared another. “This is wholesome,” added a third. “Best story ever. We all love Bunny, she deserves the very best wheelchair. And so glad Mercedes Benz was willing to help,” wrote a fourth.