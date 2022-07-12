Dog has the sweetest reaction to baby goat nibbling on its ear. Watch

Are you looking for an animal video? Are you looking for an animal video that you may end up watching more than once? Are you looking for an animal video that may uplift your mood almost immediately? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that may leave you very happy. It shows a sweet interaction between a dog and a baby goat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Why is the leaf so chewy?” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show the dog lying on what appears to be a couch with the baby goat standing beside it. A human is also seen sitting nearby. As the video progresses, the goat nibbles on the pooch’s ear. What, however, has left people saying aww is the dog’s reaction to the little bovine’s actions. Instead of getting annoyed, the pooch simply gets up, looks at the little animal, and gives it a kiss.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 18,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many people took to the comments section to share their reactions. A few also pointed how the dog’s polite reaction left them smiling.

“It looks like the dog is trying to work out what’s happening and why, ultimately deciding kisses are the best course of action,” commented a Reddit user. “DOG is SO adorable! So patient and loving!!” expressed another. “Doggie is all like ‘kisses for you’,” posted a third. “What a good pupper!!” wrote a fourth.