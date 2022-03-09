Dog helps rescue skunk hanging upside down. Here’s what happened

A dog is now receiving lots of love on the Internet after the pooch helped rescue a skunk that was hanging upside down. Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary, a wildlife rehabilitation center, posted about the incident on Facebook. There is a chance that the story will not only make you smile but will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

“If it wasn't for Dan's dog, this poor little girl probably would not have been found. Dan was out walking his dog Saturday evening, and as he was passing by his neighbour's cottage (they are away during the winter), his dog jumped into the deep snow, ran to the side of the cottage, barking all the way before returning sheepishly back to Jeff in a cloud of ‘ode de skunk’. Taking a closer look, Dan then noticed a skunk hanging upside down, her hind leg wedged between the cellar door and the brick wall,” they wrote.

In the next few lines they added how the creature was rescued. “A quick call to the sanctuary and within an hour we were there; cleats on our boots and snow shovel in hand. Using the shovel to support the skunk, we were amazed to find a real horseshoe on the porch that worked perfectly to pry the door open as we lifted the little stinker out. Slipping and sliding on the sheer ice under the porch, we managed to secure her into a tote and drove back to the sanctuary, windows rolled all the way down and trying not to breathe too deeply,” they explained.

“How long Little Pepita was hanging there we do not know. Thankfully she was found before more damage was done. What we do know is that we'll be smelling skunky for many more weeks to come as she heals in our nursery from torn tendons and soft tissue damage,” they added. The post is complete with a few images of the skunk.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered several appreciative comments from people.

“Kindness... heartwarming. So happy she is safe and on the mend,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing that she was found there. Thanks for helping the stinky ones too,” expressed another. “Once she realizes that she’s in great care she will be a happy patient. Sometimes we all have a little stinky about us,” commented a third. “Thank you Dan’s dog. I’m sorry he found her the hard way. She is adorable,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the rescue story?