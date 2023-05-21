Playful dog briefly interrupts soccer game, clings to ball. Watch viral video

A thrilling soccer match between Curicó Unido and Palestino teams at a stadium in La Cisterna, Chile, was momentarily paused by an unexpected participant. Any guesses? Well, it was none other than a playful dog who stormed the field, bringing the game to an abrupt halt. The furry intruder managed to get hold of the ball and refused to let go of it. As the crowd looked on in surprise and delight, the stadium echoed with cheers, claps and laughter.

The image shows the dog being taken off the field during a soccer match in Chile. (Reddit/@AnimalsBeingDerps)

“Zero regrets. 100% doggo would do it again,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit. The video shows an unforgettable moment during a soccer game when a playful doggo dashes onto the field. The dog followed the ball, ultimately grabbed it, and refused to let it go. As the video progresses, a player lifts the dog up and carries it off the pitch. Despite this, the dog holds on to the ball tightly. Towards the end, the player handed the dog to a security guard, who took it off the field. The video was originally posted on Twitter by TNT Sports Chile with the caption, “He wanted to take the ball home! A tender visitor slipped into the match between #CURvsPALxTNTSports. The judge had to stop the game, and it was the Palestinian players who patiently removed the animal from the field.”

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Reddit. It has so far accumulated over 28,300 upvotes and numerous comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

“I actually love how the security guard carries the dog, like the mischievous little child that he is,” expressed a Reddit user. Another added, “Honestly this dog looks just as happy being carried as it does biting the ball. Wins all around.” “And I’ll do it again,” wrote a third. A fourth commented, “Should have gotten to keep the ball!” A fifth remarked, “What a cutie!”

