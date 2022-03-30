Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog leaps in the air to catch a tomato and ruin woman's attempted trick. Watch
trending

Dog leaps in the air to catch a tomato and ruin woman’s attempted trick. Watch

The dog leapt in the air and caught the tomato to ruin the woman's attempted trick. 
The dog leapt in the air and caught the tomato ruining the woman's attempted trick. (Jukin Media )
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are really agile animals that can leap in the air and sometimes do tricks that may leave you stunned. A woman witnessed that while filming a video of herself and it is surely a delight to watch. In the video, a dog catches a tomato before its human who was trying to do a trick. The dog may have ruined its human’s trick but left her and the viewers stunned.

The woman decided to do a hair flip and then attempt a cool trick. She decided to do a flip and then catch a small tomato with her mouth. She does the flip but the moment the tomato is flung in the air, suddenly, the dog leaps in the air and jumps in between out of nowhere and catches the tomato before her.

The woman is too stunned to speak and just bursts into laughter. The dog ruined her trick and left her stunned but it made the video more entertaining to watch.

Watch the video below: 

The video is from Sherman, a city in Texas in the United States.

What do you think about this cool video of the dog?

 

