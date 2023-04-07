Dog meets fox for the first time ever. Watch them bond

A video of a dog meeting a fox for the first time has turned into a source of happiness for many on social media. The sweet video of the fox named Fiona meeting the border collie named Mala has warmed people’s hearts. Chances are, it will leave you saying aww too.

The image shows the dog and the fox meeting for the first time.(YouTube/@SaveAFox)

The video was shared on YouTube channel Save A Fox. According to their channel bio, Save A Fox is a non-profit organisation rescuing captive and non-releasable foxes. Their recent four-minute-long video shows Fiona and Mala playing together. The clip begins to show both the animals in a garden. They both are running around and jumping. The post's caption reads, "Border collie puppy meets fox for the first time."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared a month ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 5.1 lakh times. The clip also has more than 16,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "This is the most talkative I've seen of Mala. She is beside herself with happiness for having met Fiona! She's so motherly!" A second added, "Foxes sure don't hide their feelings, do they? The joy and excitement!" "Watching these two meet and play is instant mood enhancement," shared a third.