Dog meets its human’s baby for the first time and its reaction is heart-melting

Dogs are such caring and generous animals that show so much love and affection for their humans that it feels like we don’t deserve them sometimes. Dogs are really great with their human’s babies as they are really protective around them. Kids that grow up with dogs always have someone who could play with them. In a really adorable video posted on Instagram, a pit bull meets its human’s baby for the first time and the dog’s reaction is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account rescuecity on May 12. It has got more than 1.01 lakh views so far. “Watch this pit bull meet his baby brother for the first time,” says the text insert on the video. The video opens to show how the dog is waiting for his human to come home. As soon as the door opens, the dog looks at the man’s baby and starts to lick the baby’s face. The dog is wagging its tail and seems really excited to meet the baby. In the end of the video, the dog is seen lying on a couch with its human and his baby.

“Watch as adopted pup @__goodboyblue meets his baby brother for the first time,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 11,000 likes and several comments as netizens recalled their memories of growing up with dogs.

“I love this so much! A beautiful bonding is happening. I grew up with a Pitty from when I was two. I could never have imagined how bad people would wreck the reputation of such a sweet breed,” commented an Instagram user. “This could be every dog, if they were treated well in their home,” wrote another. “Aww this is adorable.Look at that wagging tail,” said a third.

The video is credited to the Instagram account __goodboyblue, a dog account.

What do you think about this sweet video of the dog?