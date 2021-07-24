Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share videos that show people making various kinds of records. Their latest video is the same with a twist. It shows a record created by a dog named Twinkie. In the video, the dog pops 100 balloons and the wholesome clip has won people’s hearts. There is a chance the sweet video will leave you with a smile too.

“This pup's so proud of her popping power,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. While replying to their own comment, they added that the pup from the US created the record of “fastest time to pop 100 balloons by a dog” in 2014. The pooch did so in 39.08 seconds. Currently, however, the record is held by a whippet named Loughren Christmas Star AKA Toby hailing from Canada who bagged the world record title after finishing the feat in 28.22 seconds.

Take a look at the video showing Twinkie creating the record:

The clip, since being posted some 17 hours ago, has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“This is the wholesome content I needed for today,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love the little tail wagging in the end,” shared another. “That’s gotta be the happiest doggo I’ve seen,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling too?