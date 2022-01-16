Dog protects home from 'neighbourhood bully' turkeys. Watch funny video

The videos that show interactions between two animals are always quite funny to watch because you never know how one might react to the other. In this video that was shared on Instagram after being originally shared on TikTok, shows how a dog takes its duty of protecting its house very seriously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of Nextdoor. It opens to show how a dog is standing in the yard of its house, guarding it and looking at four turkeys that are passing by. At first the dog keeps looking at the birds and stands at a distance from them. But soon the birds come charging into the yard.

Despite being of a much smaller size than the birds, the dog takes its guarding duties very seriously and scares these birds away by barking at them. “Neighborhood bullies,” reads the caption of this hilarious animal video. It ends with the birds running back.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on Instagram 14 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 3,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from animal lovers who couldn't stop laughing at this hilarious interaction between the dog and the turkeys.

“I LOVE how the dog stopped and said buck stops here! Love that courage,” pointed out an Instagram user. “I'm glad he decided he wasn't going to have no part of it and pushed back. Good for you pup,” commented another. “Best defense is a good offense,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?