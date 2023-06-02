Dog reacts dramatically as human tries to cut its nails. ‘Oscar-worthy performance’, say people

If you are a pet parent or are someone who loves dogs, you may be aware how it is not always easy to trim the nails of the cute pooches. However, have you ever seen a doggo giving a full-blown drama performance during such a situation? A video showing just that was shared on Reddit and it has left people in splits. The clip shows how a dog reacts when its human tries to trim its nails.

The image shows the dramatic dog. (Reddit/@morganmonroe81)

The video is posted along with a short yet apt caption. “Give him an Oscar,” it reads. The video opens to show a dog and its human sitting on the floor. As soon as the woman holds one of the paws of the pooch, the dog falls back in a dramatic way. The doggo keeps repeating the same thing each time the woman tries cutting its nails. What makes the video even more hilarious is a cat patiently looking at the dog’s antics.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“I was thinking that too! Cat is just like, ‘drama queen’,” posted a Reddit user. “So gracefully, he definitely falls as an actor. Where is his Oscar!” added another. “Cat has seen this drama before and he isn’t having it,” joked a third. “The cat has had enough of his shenanigans,” joined a fourth. “My kids whenever I ask them to do anything,” wrote a fifth.