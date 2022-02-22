Dog reported missing 12 years ago reunites with human. Watch emotional video

A story of a dog reuniting with its human after 12 years has left people emotional. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office shared the wonderful tale along with a video on Facebook. The story of reunion and the video may fill your heart with a warm feeling too.

“Missing for 12 Years! This one will hit you right in the feels!” the police department wrote as the opening lines of the post. In the next few lines they explained how the dog became a stray after it went missing and what led to its happy reunion with its human.

“On February 10, 2022, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call regarding a stray dog who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell. ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago! Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as “deceased” in their records. Even more amazing, the owners still had the same phone number, though they now live in Benecia. We met the owner Michelle in Rio Vista, where she and Zoey reunited after 12 years apart!” they added.

The video shows the human petting Zoey and then explaining how it feels to reunite with the pooch. Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 3,000 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to this sweet video.

“Great job Blue, peace for Zoey,” wrote a Facebook user. “May she feel love everyday, enjoy a warm bed, have plenty of food and water for the rest of her life!! Thank you,” posted another. “So thankful for that beautiful dog getting the help she needed. So sad that she looks like she has been mistreated but thankful that someone is willing to care for her,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming reunion video?