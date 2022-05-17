Dog rides skateboard alone since it was two months old. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such adorable pets who make the lives of their humans full of joy with their cute antics. Dog parents know how fast they grow up. It is delightful to see videos that show dogs doing something skilful and their progression. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a doggo’s progression on a skateboard from when it was two months old to when it is two years old. The video is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account oscarnkarma, which is a dog account. The video was posted three days ago and it has got more than 1.2 million views already. The video begins with the golden retriever dog when it was just a two months old puppy on a skateboard. The puppy uses its leg to push itself on the skateboard. Then it shows the dog when it is two years old. The dog rides the skateboard alone by using its hind leg.

Watch the video below:

“I wish my mom would have taught me when I was young,” commented a dog account on the video. “Forever a kid!” commented another Instagram user. “Damn cute,” wrote a third. “Cuteness overloaded,” says another comment.

The dog account has more than 59,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable dog that can skate?