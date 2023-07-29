Dog rushes to protect bunny friend from cat

Dogs are very protective of their humans. This dog, however, goes a step ahead and shows its protectiveness for its bunny friend too. Saving the bunny from whom you ask? Well, a cute cat trying to irritate the bunny. A video of the trio shared on Twitter shows how the doggo comes to the bunny’s rescue.

The video opens to show a bunny lying on the ground with a cat sitting near it and a dog is also seen noticing them from a distance. As the video progresses, the kitty is seen poking the bunny. At this very moment, the dog intervenes and barks at the cat. However, the cat doesn’t stop. The dog now puts on its warrior mode and chases the kitty away from its bunny friend. The video is shared on Twitter with a sweet and apt caption that reads, “Do not touch my friend”.

Take a look at this video of a dog protecting a bunny from a cat:

The video was posted on July 25. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 9.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has collected more than 27,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to this video of a cat, dog, and bunny:

“1st ever; Dog wins in Dog vs Cat,” commented a Twitter user. “Always secure the high ground! First rule of warfare!” joked another. “It was over when he took the high ground,” added a third. “Alright, alright! I'll just sit here then,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using either heart or fire emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video? What do you have to say about this hilariously adorable video of a dog protecting a bunny from a cat?