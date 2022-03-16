Dog saved from icy waters of a pond in a ‘dramatic’ rescue mission

The Internet is filled with various posts that showcase stories of people helping animals in distress. Those are the tales that are often wonderful to know and leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this share that documents how a 12-year-old Chihuahua stranded in waters was rescued. The post is shared on Facebook by South Haven Area Emergency Services.

“A dramatic rescue of Sasha, a 12-year-old chihuahua floundering in the icy waters of a pond occurred Saturday afternoon,” the department wrote. In the next few lines, they revealed the place where the pooch was rescued. The department also shared how the responder named Matt Dey saved the dog.

“SHAES responder Matt Dey donned one of the department's cold water rescue suits while enroute to the scene in Rescue One. The animal broke through the thin ice and went underwater just as Dey reached it. He was quickly recovered and returned to shore safely. The dog had been the subject of a search in that area for a few days after getting away from its owners who are recent new residents of South Haven,” the department wrote. They gave the credits for the pictures to SHPD [South Haven Police Department].

The share is complete with two images of the rescue. Take a look:

The post since being shared a few days ago has gathered nearly 700 likes. It has also prompted people to post various love-filled and appreciative comments.

“Great job SHAES and the community on this one. I know there were quite a few out Looking for Sasha and it's because of that She's home safely. Amazing what a community can do when we're joined together. Glad she's safe,” wrote a Facebook user. “As one of so many worried about this sweet girl, this is a joyful and amazing rescue. Thank you!” posted another.

“Awesome rescue,” praised a third. “Thank you to everyone who helped find and rescue Sasha. Amazing and heartwarming. Although I don’t know Sasha or her owner, I am so happy for them,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?