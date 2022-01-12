Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog ‘sings’ along with the tune of piano. Watch adorably funny video

The video of the dog ‘singing’ along with the piano tune may leave you happy.
The image, taken from the video, shows the dog sitting on the floor.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video that may almost instantly uplift your mood? Then here is a clip involving a ‘singing’ dog. The video, shared online, may not only make you saw aww but leave you with a wide smile too. There is a chance that you’ll also watch the video, showing a dog named Yogi, over and over again.

The incident took place in Cambridge, USA. It opens to show a dog lying on top of a rug kept on the floor. In the background, piano tunes are heard. For a few moments, the dog stays still but then it starts ‘singing’ along with the beautiful tune. The rest of the video showcases this ‘melodious’ performance of the pooch. What makes the video even more sweet is the dog’s tail wagging.

Take a look at the wonderful video that may leave you with a smile:

What are your thoughts on the video?

