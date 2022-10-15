Dog takes part in viral ‘ghost trend’ ahead of Halloween. Clip spreads happiness

Halloween is almost here and it’s no wonder that social media platforms are flooded with numerous videos related to this Holiday. From how to decorate one’s home to the foods to cook to the costumes to pick, people are sharing various posts. Pet parents are also joining in with the wonderful images and videos of their pet babies. Just like this video that shows a dog taking part in the viral ‘ghost trend’ ahead of the spooky season.

The video is shared on the Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Tofu. The wonderful clip, which is going viral, shows the dog standing in a pumpkin field wearing a ghost costume.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ooo you fooled me! You need an Insta vs Reality post giving the game away,” joked an Instagram user. “You are the cutest ghost!” shared another. “Omg I am SO SCARED,” commented a third. “Ghost pumpkins are quite rare!,” wrote a fourth.